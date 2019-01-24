FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street.

Technology and industrial companies are rising following some better-than-expected quarterly reports from companies including chipmakers and airlines. Spice maker McCormick and other household products companies are sinking. Cloud computing company Citrix Systems fell after issuing a disappointing forecast.

The European Central Bank confirmed that it plans to leave interest rates unchanged until this summer at least, and left its support from the European economy unchanged despite a variety of concerns including trade tensions, slowing economic growth, and the effects of Britain’s pending departure from the European Union.

MORTGAGE RATES

US average mortgage rates steady; 30-year stays at 4.45 pct.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week for the second straight week, sticking at their lowest levels in nine months after six weeks of decline.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged from last week at 4.45 percent. Rates remain above last year’s levels, however. The key 30-year rate averaged 4.15 percent a year ago.

The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans held at 3.88 percent.

The decline in home borrowing rates in recent months has been a spur to prospective homebuyers.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Applications for US unemployment aid fall to 49-year low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking jobless benefits dropped last week to the lowest level since November 1969, a sign the job market remains strong despite the partial government shutdown, now in its fifth week.

The Labor Department says weekly applications for unemployment aid declined 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 199,000. The four-week average, a less volatile figure, dropped 5,500 to 215,000.

The tally of furloughed federal employees requesting unemployment aid jumped to 25,419, more than double the previous week. Those figures are tracked separately from other unemployment claims.

Weekly applications for jobless aid are a proxy for layoffs. The data suggests employers are confident enough about the economy to hold onto their workers. The Labor Department was funded before the shutdown and is still releasing its weekly report.

BUZZFEED-LAYOFFS

Digital media company BuzzFeed cutting 15 percent of jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 15 percent of its jobs, or about 200 people, to trim costs and become profitable.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti wrote employees Wednesday that the layoffs will help BuzzFeed avoid having to raise money from investors again.

The privately held company has not been profitable for several years. It has raised hundreds of millions from such investors as Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

The New York company is best known for its viral posts and quizzes and has a well-regarded news division.

Many digital media companies have cut jobs or sold off in recent years as Facebook and Google gobble up the bulk of digital advertising dollars. Verizon also said Wednesday that it is cutting about 800 jobs in its media division, which includes Yahoo and HuffPost.

GENERAL MOTORS-TENNESSEE

General Motors to invest $22M more in Tennessee facility

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (AP) — General Motors says it plans to invest another $22 million in its Tennessee manufacturing facility to build more engines.

The automotive manufacturer made the announcement Thursday about the growth at the Spring Hill facility.

The company says the investment will let the plant build 6.2-liter V8 engines with GM’s dynamic fuel management technology, which uses 17 cylinder patterns to optimize performance.

GM is also finishing a $300 million investment at Spring Hill that will bring more than 200 new jobs to produce the new Cadillac XT6.

The facility opened in 1990 and employs about 3,800 people. GM says it has invested more than $2 billion at the complex since 2010.

EARNS-AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines posts $319 million profit on solid demand

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines said Thursday that it earned a fourth-quarter profit of $319 million, slightly higher than analysts expected, as strong travel demand helped the carrier overcome higher fuel prices.

American’s shares rose 6 percent in morning trading.

Airline executives said the partial government shutdown has hurt bookings, but that sales to other customers including key corporate travelers has remained strong.

Unlike Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, American did not put a dollar figure on the shutdown’s effect.

FLOUR RECALL

General Mills recalls some flour over salmonella concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.

The 5-pound (2.26 kilograms) bags have a “better if used by” date of April 20, 2020 and the UPC code 000-16000-19610-0. Customers should discard the product.

The company says it discovered salmonella during sampling of the product, but it has not received “any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses.”

General Mills says all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

Salmonella can lead to fever, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain.

COAL ASH COMPROMISE

Northam announces coal ash clean up agreement

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are announcing plans to require the state’s largest electric utility to excavate and clean up unlined coal ash pits.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and Republican leaders announced an agreement on the $3 billion plan Thursday. It would require Dominion Energy to recycle or store in lined landfills 27 million cubic yards (20.6 million cubic meters) of coal ash currently located at four sites around the state.

Lawmakers say the proposal will eventually add about $5 to monthly electric bills.

In a dramatic about-face, Dominion says it supports the plan. The company has argued for years that leaving coal ash in unlined pits was safe and the best alternative.

Coal ash is waste left from burning the fossil fuel to produce electricity.

BRITAIN-HUAWEI

LONDON (AP) — The charity founded by Britain’s Prince Charles says it’s not accepting any more donations from Huawei (WAH’-way), the latest setback for the Chinese telecom giant as it battles allegations it’s a cybersecurity risk.

The Prince’s Trust says in a statement that, “At present, we are not accepting new donations from Huawei in light of public concerns.”

The trust, which was established in 1976 to help disadvantaged young people, says any future donations will be reviewed by its ethical fundraising committee.

Huawei says it’s disappointed with the move.

Last week, Oxford University said it was suspending research grants and donations from Huawei.

EUROPE-ECONOMY

European Central Bank ready to act if economy falters

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has kept its key interest rates and future policy views unchanged despite the worries about Brexit and trade wars stalking the eurozone and global economy.

The bank’s 25-member governing council didn’t touch the wording of its brief policy statement promising rates will stay at record lows at least through the summer. The statement also says the bank won’t withdraw any of its stimulus from previous bond purchases until long after rates start going up.

Bank president Mario Draghi said Jan. 15 that despite a recent weakening, the eurozone economy is “not heading towards a recession” and growth could last longer than expected. Investors are waiting to hear his updated view at a post-decision news conference.

HOMES-PROJECT LOOP

‘The milkman model’: Big brand names try reusable containers

UNDATED (AP) — A new shopping platform announced today at the World Economic Forum aims to change the way we buy many brand-name products.

Loop, as the platform is called, would do away with disposable containers for things like shampoo and laundry detergent from some of the world’s biggest manufacturers. Instead, those goods will be delivered in sleek, reusable containers that will be picked up at your door, washed and refilled.

Tom Szaky is CEO of the Trenton, New Jersey-based international recycling company TerraCycle, which is behind Loop. He says, “Loop is about the future of consumption. And one of the tenets is that garbage shouldn’t exist.”

Companies partnering with Loop include Nestle, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo and other top brands.

