USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

5. “Crucible” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “The Tatooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

8. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Liar Liar” by James Patterson and Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

10. “Playing for Keeps” by Jill Shalvis (Avon)

11. “Eye of the Needle” by Ken Follett (Penguin)

12. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

13. “The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

14. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

15. “The Rule of Law” by John Lescroat (Atria Books)

16. “The Golden Tresses of the Dead” by Alan Bradley (Bantam)

17. “Night” by Elie Wiesel (Hill and Wang)

18. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

19. “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)

20. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

21. “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

22. “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

23. “The 5 Love Languages” by Gary Chapman (Northfield Publishing)

24. “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

25. “We Shouldn’t” by Vi Keeland (Vi Keeland)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

