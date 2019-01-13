Listen Live Sports

Willie Nelson, George Strait perform 1st ever duet together

January 13, 2019 10:50 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country icon Willie Nelson has sung with just about everyone, from Snoop Dogg to Frank Sinatra, but one surprising omission was fellow Texas troubadour George Strait.

The two country singers sang their first ever duet together on Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee, during a tribute show honoring the 85-year-old outlaw country singer with a performance of a song written just for the occasion.

The two sang a song called, “Sing One With Willie,” in which Strait says to Nelson, “You just made my career” and Nelson replies, “Or ruined it.”

More than two dozen artists sang in honor of Nelson during the show, including Kris Kristofferson, Jimmy Buffett, Alison Krauss and more. The show will be aired on A&E at a later date.

