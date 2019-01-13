Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Winners of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards

January 13, 2019 11:34 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Film: “Roma”

Actor: Christian Bale, “Vice”

Actress: TIE, Glenn Close, “The Wife” and Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Young actor:/actress: Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Acting ensemble: “The Favourite”

Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Original screenplay: Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”

Adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Production design: “Black Panther”

Editing: “First Man”

Costume design: “Black Panther”

Hair and makeup: “Vice”

Visual effects: “Black Panther”

Animated feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Action movie: “Mission Impossible: Fallout”

Comedy: “Crazy Rich Asians”

Actor, comedy: Christian Bale, “Vice”

Actress, comedy: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Sci-fi or horror: “A Quiet Place”

Foreign language: “Roma”

Song: “Shallow,” ”A Star Is Born”

Score: “First Man,” Justin Hurwitz

Drama series: “The Americans”

Actor, drama series: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Actress, drama series: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Supporting actor, drama series: Noah Emmerich, “The Americans”

Supporting actress, drama series: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Comedy series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor, comedy series: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting actor, comedy series: Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Supporting actress, comedy series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Limited series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

TV movie: “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress in a TV movie or limited series: TIE: Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” and Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Animated series: “BoJack Horseman”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris