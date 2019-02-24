Listen Live Sports

The final list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards

February 24, 2019 11:15 pm
 
The final list of the winners at the 91st Academy Awards:

Best picture: “Green Book”

Best actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Foreign language film: Mexico’s “Roma”

Original screenplay: “Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Adapted screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman,” Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best animated film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Original Score: “Black Panther,” Ludwig Goransson

Costume design: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther”

Production design: “Black Panther”

Sound Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Film Editing: John Ottman, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Animated short film: “Bao”

Documentary short subject: “Period. End of Sentence”

Visual effects: “First Man”

Live action short film: “Skin”

Documentary feature: “Free Solo”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Vice”

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards .

