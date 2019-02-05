Listen Live Sports

AARP film awards for grown-ups honor Shirley MacLaine

February 5, 2019 1:40 am
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Have you got a grown-up state of mind? If so, the AARP has some film awards just for you.

For the 18th year, the organization for retired persons and its AARP, The Magazine, have awarded their “Movies for Grownups.” The ceremony was held Monday night and will be broadcast Feb. 15 on PBS.

Shirley MacLaine was honored for career achievement and “Green Book” was named best picture/best movie for grown-ups. Glenn Close earned best actress for “The Wife” and Viggo Mortensen best actor for “Green Book.”

In addition to recognizing 2018’s standout films with unique appeal to “movie lovers with a grown-up state of mind,” the awards recognize the “inspiring artists who make them,” according to a statement.

Best supporting actress went to Judi Dench for her role as William Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, in “All is True,” a Shakespeare biopic directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh.

The awards, co-produced by the public television series “Great Performances,” was hosted by Martin Short.

Other winners include: Richard E. Grant for best supporting actor in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”; Spike Lee as best director for “BlacKkKlansman”; the Mister Rogers film “Won’t You be my Neighbor?” as best documentary; the Alzheimer’s story “What They Had,” starring Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon and Blythe Danner, as best grown-up love story; and reader’s choice — “A Star Is Born.”

