Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ansari addresses sex misconduct allegation at standup show

February 12, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Aziz Ansari said at a standup show Monday in New York that a sexual misconduct allegation was humiliating, but he hopes he’s become better since.

It was the comedian and actor’s first public discussion of the issue since a written statement in the immediate aftermath of a story in January 2018 on the website Babe.net in which an unidentified accuser wrote that Ansari acted improperly on a date.

Vulture reports that Ansari told a crowd of about 200 at the Village Underground that it was a “terrifying” topic that made him feel “upset and humiliated and embarrassed,” and that ultimately he “just felt terrible this person felt this way.”

Ansari says he has thought a lot about the issue in the past year and hopes “I’ve become a better person.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.