The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
AP names Jack Auresto deputy Washington bureau chief, video

February 26, 2019 6:15 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press on Tuesday named Jack Auresto as deputy Washington bureau chief for video, a key leadership role in AP’s Washington bureau.

Auresto’s appointment was announced by AP Washington bureau chief Julie Pace.

“Jack is a talented newsman and creative problem-solver who will be integral to AP’s efforts to bolster cross-format coverage in Washington,” Pace said.

Auresto, 38, first joined AP in 2014 as broadcast unit manager for U.S. video operations. He’s been a leader in AP’s video coverage of elections and the ongoing special counsel investigation. He also has been instrumental in launching AP’s Newsmaker interview series.

In his new position, Auresto will coordinate video coverage of the White House, Congress and other Washington beats. He’ll also work closely with AP’s political team in Washington and around the country on coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Before joining the AP, Auresto worked as an assignment manager at WHDH, the NBC affiliate in Boston, and broadcast manager at WFXT, Boston’s Fox affiliate. He is a graduate of Northeastern University.

