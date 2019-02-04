Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Jennifer Lopez to present at Oscars

February 4, 2019 2:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson will be presenters at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday announced its first slate of presenters. Also among the 13 stars are Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg and Awkwafina.

Chris Evans, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also take the Oscar stage as presenters.

There has been some acrimony over exclusive rights to some presenters this year. The Screen Actors Guild earlier criticized the film academy for requiring that its potential presenters not appear at previous awards shows.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

ABC will broadcast the Oscars live on February 24. No host has been announced after Kevin Hart stepped down following a backlash over past homophobic tweets by the comedian.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.