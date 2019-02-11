Listen Live Sports

Bassett, Boseman and more added to Oscars presenter lineup

February 11, 2019 11:23 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Who needs a host when Wakanda is coming to the Academy Awards? “Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett have been added to the starry list of presenters for the 91st Oscars.

Producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss on Monday announced a new batch of talent confirmed to take the stage at the Dolby Theater on Feb. 24 including Samuel L. Jackson, Javier Bardem, Emilia Clarke, James McAvoy, Laura Dern, Sarah Paulson and Melissa McCarthy.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” stars Stephan James and KiKi Layne will also be presenting, as will “Aquaman” himself, Jason Momoa.

They’ll join the previously announced roster of talent like Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Craig and last year’s acting trophy winners Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney.

