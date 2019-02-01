Listen Live Sports

Best-seller Ruta Sepetys sets next book in Franco-era Spain

February 1, 2019 11:26 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling historical novelist Ruta Sepetys is setting her next work in Spain during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Friday that “The Fountains of Silence” will come out Oct. 22. The story tells of an American teen who visits Madrid in 1957 and his discovery of the atrocities committed by Franco’s regime. Sepetys said in a statement that the book was inspired by people she had met while promoting her books in Spain.

The author’s previous novels include “Salt to the Sea” and “Between Shades of Gray.” Sepetys has placed her narratives everywhere from 1950s New Orleans to the Baltics during World War II.

