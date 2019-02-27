Listen Live Sports

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast reunites, ‘irreverence’ in store

February 27, 2019 3:44 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The original stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210” are planning a high school reunion with a twist.

Fox said Wednesday that cast members including Jason Priestly and Jennie Garth will play “heightened versions” of themselves in a six-part series airing this summer.

Fox says the drama titled “90210” is inspired by the cast’s real lives and relationships, combined with what it termed a “healthy dose of irreverence.”

Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling also will star in the series.

The action begins when one of the cast suggests they try to launch a reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

The original series aired from 1990 to 2000 and followed a circle of friends in high school and young adulthood.

A date for the new series wasn’t announced.

