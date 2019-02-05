Listen Live Sports

Bravo’s Andy Cohen welcomes his first child

February 5, 2019 7:33 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen is a dad.

The 50-year-old posted on Instagram that Benjamin Allen Cohen was born Monday. He weighed 9 pounds 20 ounces (4 kilograms 649 grams) and is named for Cohen’s grandfather.

Cohen wrote he’s “in love” and “speechless.

Cohen says he’s “eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate.”

Cohen announced on his program in December that he was expecting a child “after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science.”

Cohen is the executive producer of such reality series as “Real Housewives.”

