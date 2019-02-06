Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Case against 7 of 10 in German Love Parade trial dropped

February 6, 2019 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have dropped their case against seven of 10 defendants on trial over a deadly mass panic at the Love Parade techno music festival in 2010 in which 21 people died.

The dpa news agency reported Wednesday the decision came on the recommendation of the Duisburg state court judges, who said after more than a year of testimony there wasn’t enough evidence to prove individual guilt of involuntary manslaughter and bodily harm. Defendants had been accused of planning failures and failure to monitor security properly, which the court said were more a collective responsibility.

Six Duisburg city workers and one event organizer had their case dropped. Three other organizers who rejected paying 10,000 euros to end the case, as allowed under German law for lesser offenses, remain on trial.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.