CBS’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ has season high as end nears

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — As the time approaches to say goodbye to Sheldon, Amy, Leonard, Penny and the gang, the CBS comedy “The Big Bang Theory” has hit a season high in popularity.

The Nielsen company said Tuesday that television’s most popular comedy was watched by 14.2 million people last week. It’s a mark sure to be topped since “The Big Bang Theory” will air its final new episode this spring.

The lead character popularized by Jim Parsons will surely survive, since the spinoff “Young Sheldon” was the week’s second most popular comedy.

And there’s always syndication, which will keep the characters on screens indefinitely.

