Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 17-23

Feb. 17: Actor Hal Holbrook is 94. Comedian Dame Edna (Barry Humphries) is 85. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 84. Actress Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” ”St. Elsewhere”) is 84. Actress Brenda Fricker is 74. Actress Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” ”Freaks and Geeks”) is 66. Actress Rene Russo is 65. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 63. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 57. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 56. Singer Chante Moore is 52. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 49. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 49. Actress Denise Richards is 48. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 47. Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters is 47. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 45. Country singer Bryan White is 45. Actress Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 43. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 40. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ”Joan of Arcadia”) is 39. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 38. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 33. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 30. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 28.

Feb. 18: Author Toni Morrison is 88. Vocalist Yoko Ono is 86. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 78. Singer Irma Thomas is 78. Actress Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 73. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 72. Actress Cybill Shepherd is 69. Singer Randy Crawford is 67. Drummer Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 66. Actor John Travolta is 65. Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 64. Game-show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 62. Actress Jayne Atkinson (“Criminal Minds”) is 60. Actress Greta Scacchi is 59. Actor Matt Dillon is 55. Rapper Dr. Dre is 54. Actress Molly Ringwald is 51. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 44. Actor Ike Barinholtz (“The Mindy Project”) is 42. Guitarist Sean Watkins of Nickel Creek is 42. Actor Tyrone Burton (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 40. Musician Regina Spektor is 39. Bassist Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 31. Actor Shane Lyons (“All That”) is 31. Actress Sara Sutherland (“Veep”) is 31. Actress Maiara Walsh (“Desperate Housewives”) is 31.

Feb. 19: Actress Carlin Glynn (“Sixteen Candles”) is 79. Singer Smokey Robinson is 79. Singer Lou Christie is 76. Actor Michael Nader (“All My Children”) is 74. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 71. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 68. Actor Jeff Daniels is 64. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 63. Talk-show host Lorianne Crook is 62. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 61. Singer Seal is 56. Actress Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 56. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 54. Actress Justine Bateman is 53. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 52. Actress Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 49. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 44. Singer-actress Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 34. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 31. Actress Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 26. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 18. Actress Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 15.

Feb. 20: Actor Sidney Poitier is 92. Actress Marj Dusay (“Guiding Light”) is 83. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 78. Actress Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” ”Pride and Prejudice”) is 73. Actress Sandy Duncan is 73. Actor Peter Strauss is 72. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 71. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 68. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 68. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 65. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 61. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 60. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 59. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 56. Actor Willie Garson (“White Collar,” ”Sex and the City”) is 55. Actor French Stewart (“Third Rock from the Sun”) is 55. Model Cindy Crawford is 53. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 52. Actress Lili Taylor is 52. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 44. Actress Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 41. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” ”Crazy/Beautiful”) is 41. Actress Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 41. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 40. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ”Boardwalk Empire”) is 40. Actress Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 38. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 38. Actress-singer Jessie Mueller is 36. Comedian Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) is 35. Actor Miles Teller (“Fantastic Four”) is 32. Singer Rihanna is 31. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 30.

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 82. Actor Peter McEnery is 79. Record company executive David Geffen is 76. Actress Tyne Daly is 73. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 73. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 70. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 66. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 64. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 61. Actor Kim Coates (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 61. Actor Jack Coleman is 61. Actor Christopher Atkins is 58. Singer Ranking Roger of General Public and of English Beat is 58. Actor William Baldwin is 56. Actress Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 50. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 49. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 49. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 46. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 42. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 40. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 40. Comedian-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 40. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 33. Actress Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 32. Actress Ellen Page (“Inception,” ”Juno”) is 32. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ”Jump In!”) is 30. Actress Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 25. Actress Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 23.

Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 91. Actor John Ashton is 71. Actress Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 69. Actress Ellen Greene (“Pushing Daisies”) is 68. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 60. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 52. Actress Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public,” ”Star Trek: Voyager”) is 51. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew,” ”What Not to Wear”) is 50. Actor Thomas Jane (“The Sweetest Thing”) is 50. Actress-singer Lea Solanga is 48. Actor Jose Solano (“Baywatch”) is 48. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 46. Singer James Blunt is 45. Actress Drew Barrymore is 44. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 40. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 37. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 34. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 29.

Feb. 23: Actor-director Peter Fonda is 79. Steel guitarist Rusty Young of Poco is 73. Actress Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ”Home Improvement”) is 68. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 67. Singer Howard Jones is 64. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 57. Actress Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 54. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 51. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 50. Actress Niecy Nash (“Reno 911!”) is 49. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 48. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 46. Composer Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 44. Actress Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 43. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 41. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen,” ”Jobs”) is 38. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 36. Actress Emily Blunt (“The Devil Wears Prada”) is 36. Actress Dakota Fanning is 25.

