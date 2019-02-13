Listen Live Sports

Delays mean Chicago ‘Hamilton’ exhibit opening 3 weeks late

February 13, 2019 11:46 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The world premiere of an exhibit based on the Broadway hit “Hamilton” will be delayed three weeks in part due to recent subzero temperatures in Chicago.

“Hamilton: The Exhibition” was to premiere on Northerly Island along Lake Michigan on April 6 but producers now say it will open April 27. They blame unexpected delays in shipping, customs and a stretch of frigid weather last month when temperatures dropped to minus 23 (minus 30 Celsius). Producer Jeffrey Seller calls the delays “frustrating, but all solvable.”

The exhibit focuses on the life and times of Alexander Hamilton with the musical’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, as the audio guide. It’s to remain in Chicago through Sept. 8 before traveling to other U.S. cities.

“Hamilton” the musical has been playing in Chicago since September 2016.

