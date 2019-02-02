Listen Live Sports

Detroit museum highlights Pop Art works acquired in 1960s

February 2, 2019 10:45 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — An upcoming exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts takes a look at Pop Art and highlights many works acquired by the museum in the 1960s.

“From Camelot to Kent State: Pop Art, 1960-1975 ” opens Feb. 17 at the museum and runs through Aug. 25.

Pop artists took inspiration from advertisements, logos, comic strips and television. DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons notes in a statement the museum owns “a beautiful and delicate collection of Pop artworks on paper that we rarely show, because of their sensitivity to light exposure.”

The exhibition includes 73 objects and features lithographic prints with etchings, mixed media and 3-D works primarily from the museum’s collection. Artists in the exhibition include Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns and Robert Rauschenberg, as well as Sister Mary Corita and May Stevens.

