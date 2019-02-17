Listen Live Sports

Don Cheadle sports political shirts as he hosts ‘SNL’

February 17, 2019 11:30 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Don Cheadle delivered some political messages along with jokes as he hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time.

The actor sported a T-shirt that said “Protect Trans Kids” as he introduced musical guest Gary Clark Jr.

And in closing Saturday’s show, Cheadle wore a jersey with the former Soviet Union’s initials on the front, while the back bore the name “Trump” and the number 45 — as in the 45th U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Sunday there’s “nothing funny” about “SNL.” Saturday’s show also featured Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Trump.

The Republican president called the show “tired” and criticized TV networks for what he called “total Republican hit jobs.”

Cheadle earned an Academy Award nomination for 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda.” His other films include “Traffic,” ”Crash” and some “Avengers” movies.

