Exoneree Band to headline Innocence Project fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The headliner at a March fundraiser for the Illinois Innocence Project will be a band made up of wrongfully convicted musicians.

The State Journal-Register reports that The Exoneree Band will play at the March 30 “Defenders of the Innocent” fundraiser in Springfield.

Together, the quintet spent nearly 100 years behind bars for crimes they didn’t commit. The band’s late founder, harmonica player Darby Tillis, was freed from death row and exonerated before he died in 2014.

Drummer Antoine Day, of Chicago, was convicted of first-degree murder in 1992 and was imprisoned for a decade.

The band plays original rock, blues and country music. Its expenses will be covered by Juan Rivera Jr., who was wrongfully convicted three times of the 1992 rape and murder of a Waukegan girl.

