‘Family values’ tattoo helps identify man accused in rape

February 7, 2019 1:06 pm
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Charging documents say a swastika and “family values” tattoo helped police identify a Missouri man accused of choking, raping and stabbing a woman.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 26-year-old James Simpson, of Springfield, is jailed on six felony charges, including first-degree rape. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. He’s being held on $250,000 bond.

Charging documents allege Simpson attacked the woman last month after she invited him to her home. The documents say he choked her until she lost consciousness and stabbed her twice in the back, puncturing one of her lungs.

She escaped by crawling out of a window and running to a neighbor’s home for help.

The documents say Simpson was arrested Monday after struggling with officers.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

