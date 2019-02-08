Listen Live Sports

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist undergoes open heart surgery

February 8, 2019 8:45 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsey Buckingham underwent open heart surgery that left the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist with damaged vocal cords.

Buckingham’s publicist said in a statement Friday that he experienced chest pains last week and was taken to the hospital where he had the life-saving procedure. Buckingham is recovering at home with his family.

The 69-year-old rocker’s wife, Kristen Buckingham, said on social media that it’s unclear if the damage after the surgery is permanent. She says the past year has been stressful, but she is thankful her husband is still alive.

Last year, Buckingham sued Fleetwood Mac after being kicked off the band’s new tour. The guitarist-songwriter is seeking his share of the tour income because he felt he was able to perform.

Fleetwood Mac disputes the allegations made by Buckingham.

