FX’s ‘Legion’ to wrap after season 3 in ‘natural place’

February 5, 2019 9:29 am
 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The creator of FX’s “Legion” said the time has come to end the series.

Noah Hawley said the drama had arrived at a “natural place” to conclude the story of David Haller, the Marvel Comics character played by Dan Stevens.

FX Networks chief executive John Landgraf said Hawley had devised “Legion” as a three-season story and was sticking to his plan.

The series is in production and set to return in June with eight episodes.

Hawley told a TV critics’ meeting Monday that at the end of last season, David had stopped taking medication for his apparent schizophrenia and “spiraled down.”

Hawley says whether David can find himself or is “gone for good” is the story to be told next season.

