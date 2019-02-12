Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

George Clooney compares Markle coverage to Princess Di

February 12, 2019 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Clooney is frustrated by the way the media is treating Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, comparing it to how the media covered Princess Diana.

Clooney told reporters the Meghan is “a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself.”

Diana died in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi in 1997.

Clooney and his wife attended the former Meghan Markle’s wedding to Diana’s son, Prince Harry, last year.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Clooney made the comments at the Television Critics Association conference in Pasadena, California. He is promoting his upcoming Hulu series “Catch-22.”

___

This story has been corrected to show the spelling is Meghan not Megan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.