George Clooney compares Markle coverage to Princess Di

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Clooney is frustrated by the way the media is treating Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, comparing it to how the media covered Princess Diana.

Clooney told reporters the Meghan is “a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself.”

Diana died in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi in 1997.

Clooney and his wife attended the former Meghan Markle’s wedding to Diana’s son, Prince Harry, last year.

Clooney made the comments at the Television Critics Association conference in Pasadena, California. He is promoting his upcoming Hulu series “Catch-22.”

This story has been corrected to show the spelling is Meghan not Megan.

