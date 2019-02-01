Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rick Scott, R-Fla.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — President Donald Trump.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Rep. Henry Cueller, D-Texas.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.