The Associated Press
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

February 8, 2019 7:06 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic candidate for president.

“Fox News Sunday” —Mulvaney; Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.

