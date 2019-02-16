Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

February 16, 2019 10:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra; former Gov. William Weld, R-Mass.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Anthony Brown, D-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.