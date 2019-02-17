Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Julia Roberts to receive George Eastman Award for movie work

February 17, 2019 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Actress Julia Roberts will be this year’s recipient of the George Eastman Award, given to honor contributions to the art of cinema.

The George Eastman Museum in Rochester says it will honor the “Pretty Woman” and “Steel Magnolias” actress on May 2.

Past recipients include Lauren Bacall, Charlie Chaplin, Gary Cooper and Meryl Streep.

Museum director Bruce Barnes cites the breadth of Roberts’ career and roles over the past 30 years. She has earned a best actress Academy Award and three Golden Globes, along with more than a dozen other nominations.

The museum says it established the George Eastman Award in 1955 as the first retrospective award to honor film work of enduring artistic value.

Tickets for the May ceremony go on sale March 18.

