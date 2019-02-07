Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Juliette Binoche: Let justice do its work in Weinstein case

February 7, 2019 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Actress Juliette Binoche is urging people to “let justice do what it needs to do” in the case of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, and says it shouldn’t be forgotten that he was a “great producer.”

Binoche spoke Thursday at the Berlin film festival, where she is jury president. The star of “Chocolat” and “The English Patient” said she never had problems with Weinstein, though she “could see he had problems.”

The 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Binoche told reporters that a lot of people had expressed their opinions on Weinstein. “Now I think … justice has to do its work.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.