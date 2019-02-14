Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Kansas library will keep 3 challenged books in kids section

February 14, 2019 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANDOVER, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas public library has rejected a request to move three children’s books with LGBT characters out of the children’s section.

The Andover Public Library board of directors voted Wednesday to keep children’s books “George,” ”Lily and Dunkin” and “I am Jazz” in the juvenile section. All the books included characters that are transgender.

Andover resident Marci Laffen had asked the board to move the books to the adult section because of their content. In her written challenge to the books, Laffen argued the books were part of a “sexual revolution agenda, indoctrination of children.”

The Wichita Eagle reports there was little discussion before Wednesday’s vote. About 55 people attended a January meeting to discuss the issue.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.