Kate Gosselin tries G-rated dating in ‘Kate Plus Date’

February 12, 2019 5:52 pm
 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Don’t expect anything like “The Bachelorette” with Kate Gosselin’s new TLC dating show.

Gosselin said it was important to her that her eight children be able to watch “Kate Plus Date” without cringing. She called it a “respectful, G-rated show” on a family friendly network.

The former star of “Jon & Kate Plus 8” and “Kate Plus 8” said she’s spent a decade single. She and Jon Gosselin split in 2009 after a 10-year marriage that included sextuplets and a set of twins.

With 18-year-old daughters Mady and Cara rooting her on, Gosselin goes on a matchmaker-arranged series of blind dates on the reality show debuting in June.

Mady Gosselin told TV critics Tuesday that all the kids have been urging their mom for years to date, adding that she deserves to be happy.

