Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lady Gaga, fiance Christian Carino no longer together

February 19, 2019 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga and her fiance, talent agent Christian Carino, have split up.

A representative for the singer-actress confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday. No more details were provided.

Gaga, 32, and Carino, 49, began dating in 2017. Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney.

Gaga has a big week ahead: She is a double nominee at Sunday’s Academy Awards for her work in “A Star Is Born.” Her nominations include best actress and best original song for “Shallow,” which won two Grammys and a Golden Globe.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Academy Awards will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.