Lil’ Kim struts and sings at The Blonds’ saucy fashion show

February 13, 2019 5:31 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Hip-hop icon Lil’ Kim slayed as a blonde at The Blonds, performing her new song “Go Awff” to close the design duo’s New York Fashion week show inspired by “Scarface” and other classic gangster movies.

David and Phillipe Blond, always fashion provocateurs, wanted to incorporate their favorite “glamour gangsters” to walk in the Tuesday night show. Aside from Lil’ Kim, they included Paris Hilton, actress Karrueche Tran, singer Jillian Hervey of Lion Babe, Mj Rodriguez, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Aquaria and reality TV’s The Clermont Twins, wearing practically nothing at all.

As for the clothes, the collection featured The Blonds’ typical edgy designs: jeweled corsets, thigh-high heeled boots and bold accessories. Phillipe Blond walked in a gold-lined white faux fur coat with gold hardware jewelry that spelled out “Blond.”

David Blond said the inspiration came as the pair discussed the cultural obsession of glamour.

“We watched ‘Scarface’ and we’re thinking of, like, how our clients are. They’re just like that. They’re sort of addicted to, you know, glamour. They’re addicted to sparkle, as we are,” said David Blond. “And I think that’s why we’re kindred spirits.”

Phillipe Blond joked backstage about his runway vibe.

“Subtle,” he joked with Hilton backstage as she admired his “Blond” knuckle ring.

Much of the collection included crystals.

“To have glamour you got to have a sparkle, right?” said David Blond.

Jewels swung from Hilton as she walked, wearing silver from head to toe in a flapper-like bodice paired with a chunky necklace and silver bootie heels.

Hilton called The Blonds “iconic, extra — just everything they make is just so beautiful.”

