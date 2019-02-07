Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Man arrested for breaking into Mellencamp’s Indiana home

February 7, 2019 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after ramming his SUV through a security gate at the home of rocker John Mellencamp and kicking in a door.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says 48-year-old Robert P. Carter was arrested about 6 a.m. Thursday by officers responding to an alarm at Mellencamp’s home outside Bloomington. No one was home at the time.

Carter told officers he was there to “arrest Mellencamp for supporting a government” Carter doesn’t support. He was charged with burglary, residential entry and criminal trespass.

Carter had been released from the Monroe County Jail after a court appearance Wednesday for having a handgun without a license. He also received a mental health evaluation.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Court records don’t list an attorney for Carter who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.