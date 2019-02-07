Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Man pleads no contest to stalking Rihanna at Hollywood home

February 7, 2019 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who authorities say broke into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home and spent 12 hours there when she was not home has pleaded no contest to stalking the singer.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Thursday that 27-year-old Eduardo Leon of Fullerton entered the plea to felony counts of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

He was immediately sentenced to five years’ probation and 90 days of GPS monitoring. A judge also ordered him to stay away from Rihanna for 10 years, to stay off social media while on probation and to enter a program for mental health and drug treatment.

Prosecutors said Leon leapt a fence and broke into the house on May 9. Twelve hours later, Rihanna’s assistant found him and called police.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.