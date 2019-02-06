Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Met Museum in NY partners with acclaimed chef

February 6, 2019 12:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is partnering with a Michelin-starred chef.

The Met says chef John Fraser will create new dishes to add to the menu for its fourth-floor Dining Room restaurant, which until recently was open only to museum members. The Wall Street Journal reports Fraser says his winter dishes will feature mushrooms.

The Met says it will also create a special new cocktail menu for its Great Hall Balcony Bar.

The museum says it will open its “In Conversation” dinner series, previously available only to members, to the public. The series features chefs from across the nation who will create a one-night dining experience that ties in with a Met exhibit.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.