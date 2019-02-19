Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh added to Oscars presenters

February 19, 2019 2:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael B. Jordan, Brian Tyree Henry, Michelle Yeoh and Elsie Fisher may have missed out on Oscar nominations this year, but they will be on stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s ceremony.

Producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss said Tuesday that the actors have signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Michael Keaton, Danai Gurira, Helen Mirren and Tyler Perry.

Other names added include Pharrell Williams, John Mulaney, Krysten Ritter and Paul Rudd.

The producers said in a statement that the added stars will bring excitement, momentum and elements of surprise to the show.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 91st Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET.

___

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Roll

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.