Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Michael Jackson is back: Danish mall reverses removal

February 13, 2019 4:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s oldest shopping mall has reversed its decision not to exhibit a statue of Michael Jackson.

Jesper Andreasen, manager of the Roedovre Centrum mall in suburban Copenhagen, says on Facebook it was “an overreaction” to remove the statue, adding the late singer “has never been found guilty of any of the accusations against him.”

The statue was taken out after about 15 online complaints, mostly from families with children, fearing it could offend customers and may be vandalized because of allegations that Jackson molested boys.

The mall is displaying wax statues of major stars, including Marilyn Monroe and Julia Roberts, on a central square to coincide with Danish schools’ weeklong winter break that started Monday. The Jackson figure was back Wednesday.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.