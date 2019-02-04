Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Michelle Williams returns to TV in 'Fosse/Verdon' series

February 4, 2019
 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Michelle Williams is returning to television for the first time in 16 years, playing dancer and actress Gwen Verdon whose career aspirations were supplanted by her marriage to choreographer-director Bob Fosse.

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell plays Fosse in the eight-episode FX series “Fosse/Verdon,” debuting April 9.

Williams’ last TV work was the hit series “Dawson’s Creek” that ended in 2003.

She sees parallels with Verdon, who was a working mother like Williams.

Williams pointed out a long gap in Verdon’s career while she stayed home to raise Nicole, her daughter with Fosse. Nicole Fosse is a creative consultant on the series.

Williams told a TV critics’ meeting on Monday that such gaps are something all working mothers struggle with and something invariably suffers. She called it “a very complicated dilemma.”

