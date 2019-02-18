Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Million-selling ‘Questioneers’ team readies new picture book

February 18, 2019 9:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The million-selling “Questioneers” team of author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts has an Election Day special planned.

Abrams Children’s Books announced Monday that “Sofia Valdez, Future Prez” will come out November 5. The picture book tells the story of Sofia Valdez, a Mexican-American in second grade who sets out to convert a dangerous landfill into a park — if only City Hall will allow it. The publisher is calling the book a story of “standing up for what you believe in,” whatever the chances.

Beaty and Roberts are known for the popular “Questioneers” series, which includes the picture books “Rosie Revere, Engineer” and “Ada Twist, Scientist.” The Questioneers chapter book “Ada Twist and the Perilous Pants” comes out in April.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army National Guard in Canada to learn winter survival skills

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.