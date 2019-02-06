Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Museum to offer free admission, events for Lincoln birthday

February 6, 2019 6:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer free admission and special events to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday.

Museum officials say admission will be free on Feb. 12 — what would have been Lincoln’s 210th birthday.

Historic interpreters portraying the nation’s 16th president and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, will visit with museum guests.

There will be arts and crafts for kids and a musical performance by the Navy Band Great Lakes Woodwind & Brass Quintet. Experts on Lincoln will discuss his legacy.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Alan Lowe is executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. He says Lincoln’s legacy is felt every day but “his birthday is an especially good time to take stock of all that he accomplished.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.