Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

NBC appoints Jenna Bush Hager co-host on ‘Today’

February 26, 2019 12:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Jenna Bush Hager better get her wine glass ready.

NBC appointed her Tuesday as co-host of the “Today” show’s fourth hour with Hoda Kotb, and she’ll replace Kathie Lee Gifford in that role in April.

Kotb and Gifford were successful pioneers in expanding “Today,” with an irreverent hour where glasses of wine were often kept close by.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush has been with the “Today” show for a decade in various roles. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim says in a memo to staff that her compassion and curiosity comes through in all her stories, along with a Texas-sized sense of humor.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The “Today” show’s competitor, ABC’s “Good Morning America,” has also expanded beyond the early-morning hours.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.