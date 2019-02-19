Listen Live Sports

New Mitch Albom book, ‘Chika,’ coming in November

February 19, 2019 12:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The tragic, but inspiring story of a young Haitian orphan led Mitch Albom to write his first nonfiction book in over a decade.

Harper announced Tuesday that Albom’s “Chika” comes out in November. The title refers to a girl born days before the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. The child was transferred to an orphanage Albom runs in Port Au Prince.

Albom and his wife, Janine, eventually brought Chika to their home in Detroit after she was diagnosed at age 5 with a brain tumor. The book tells of their two-year journey to find treatment before Chika died in 2017, at age 7.

Albom is known for best-sellers such as the nonfiction “Tuesdays With Morrie” and the novel “For One More Day.” He calls “Chika” his “hardest yet most important book.”

