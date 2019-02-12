Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Nicki Minaj pulls out of BET concert after network’s tweet

February 12, 2019 10:43 am
 
< a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicki Minaj says she’s canceling her appearance at the BET Experience Concert after the network tweeted about her and fellow rapper Cardi B.

Minaj said Monday on social media that she won’t perform at the concert or BET Awards. It comes after BET tweeted Sunday that Minaj was “being dragged by her lacefront” following Cardi B’s Grammy win for best rap album.

In a statement, BET apologized to Minaj for the “hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused.” The network says it will conduct an internal investigation. The tweet has been deleted.

A rep for Minaj didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The seventh annual concert will be held June 20-22 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles ahead of the BET Awards on June 23.

