Nielsen’s top programs for Feb. 11-17

February 20, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 11-17. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 13.4 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 10.5 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.7 million.

4. “FBI,” CBS, 9.5 million.

5. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.9 million.

6. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 8.7 million.

7. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.5 million.

8. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 8.3 million.

9. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.9 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.7 million.

11. “Mom,” CBS, 7.6 million.

12. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.5 million.

13. “This Is Us,” NBC, 7.4 million.

14. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.3 million.

15. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 7.19 million.

16. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.16 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 7 million.

18. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 6.7 million.

19. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.6 million.

20. “MacGyver,” CBS, 6.4 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

