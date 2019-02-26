Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Nielsen’s top programs for Feb. 18-24

February 26, 2019 4:54 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 18-24. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Oscars,” ABC, 29.56 million.

2. “Live From the Red Carpet” (7:30-8 p.m. ET), ABC, 14.16 million.

3. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.49 million.

4. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.75 million.

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.31 million.

6. “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 10.58 million.

7. “Live From the Red Carpet” (7-7:29 p.m.), ABC, 10.42 million.

8. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 9.12 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 9.07 million.

10. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 8.94 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.86 million.

12. “Mom,” CBS, 8.41 million.

13. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.3 million.

14. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 8.28 million.

15. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.76 million.

16. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.56 million.

17. “Hawaii Five-0” (Friday, 9 p.m. ET), CBS, 7.11 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.03 million.

19. “Hawaii Five-0” (Friday, 10 p.m. ET), CBS, 8.98 million.

20. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.9 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

