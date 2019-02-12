Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for Feb. 4-10

February 12, 2019 3:38 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 4-10. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Grammy Awards,” CBS, 19.88 million.

2. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 14.16 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 12.14 million.

4. “State of the Union,” Fox News, 11.29 million.

5. “State of the Union Analysis” (10:30-10:38 p.m. ET), Fox News, 10.72 million.

6. “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 9.83 million.

7. “State of the Union Intro” (9-9:06 p.m. ET), Fox News, 9.44 million.

8. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 9.38 million.

9. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.8 million.

10. “State of the Union Response,” Fox News, 7.9 million.

11. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.62 million.

12. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.38 million.

13. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.14 million.

14. “Grammy Awards Red Carpet,” CBS, 7.06 million.

15. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.86 million.

16. “State of the Union Analysis,” NBC, 6.46 million.

17. “Bull,” CBS, 6.38 million.

18. “Ellen’s Game of Games,” NBC, 6.31 million.

19. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 6.25 million.

20. “Man with a Plan,” CBS, 6.2 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

