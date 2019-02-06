Listen Live Sports

North Texas online talk host struck, killed by passing train

February 6, 2019 6:07 pm
 
HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) — A former host with Glenn Beck’s online talk show lineup has died after he was struck by a train in North Texas while jogging alongside railroad tracks.

Forty-nine-year-old Michael “Doc” Thompson worked for Beck’s The Blaze website and before that for WRVA-AM in Richmond, Virginia

Police in Haltom City, adjacent to Fort Worth, say wireless earbuds were found and Thompson may not have heard the Amtrak train as he jogged in the same direction of the train Tuesday.

Ron Phillips, an owner along with Thompson and others in the Mojo 5.0 Radio website , said Wednesday that he worked with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office to identify Thompson.

Phillips says Thompson was struck less than a mile from the Mojo 5.0 offices in Haltom City.

