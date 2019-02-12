Listen Live Sports

On Phillip Lim’s NY Fashion Week front row? Fellow designers

February 12, 2019 6:16 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Phillip Lim has welcomed some unusual guests on his New York Fashion Week front row: fellow designers.

Prabal Gurung and Jason Wu attended Monday’s show to cheer him on, as did Alexander Wang on Friday at the Palm Angels show by Francesco Ragazzi.

Instagram director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, says one of her favorite things is to see designers supporting other designers. She was seated next to Gurung for the 3.1 Phillip Lim show

Lim says his collection embraced “real, every day heroines.” He describes it as one that showed off “comfort, protection, stability, sturdiness.”

Among his standouts were two full coats in bright white and hunter green. They were done in wool to look like faux fur.

