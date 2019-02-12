On Phillip Lim’s NY Fashion Week front row? Fellow designers

NEW YORK (AP) — Phillip Lim has welcomed some unusual guests on his New York Fashion Week front row: fellow designers.

Prabal Gurung and Jason Wu attended Monday’s show to cheer him on, as did Alexander Wang on Friday at the Palm Angels show by Francesco Ragazzi.

Instagram director of fashion partnerships, Eva Chen, says one of her favorite things is to see designers supporting other designers. She was seated next to Gurung for the 3.1 Phillip Lim show

Lim says his collection embraced “real, every day heroines.” He describes it as one that showed off “comfort, protection, stability, sturdiness.”

Advertisement

Among his standouts were two full coats in bright white and hunter green. They were done in wool to look like faux fur.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.