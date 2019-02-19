Listen Live Sports

Actress Julianne Moore helps unveil sex misconduct policies

February 19, 2019 4:33 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore has helped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration unveil the governor’s series of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women in New York.

Moore joined Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH’-kuhl) on Tuesday at Lincoln Center in Manhattan for an event launching Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Women’s Justice Agenda. The Democrat was in Albany and didn’t attend.

Cuomo’s list of proposals for 2019 includes eliminating the statute of limitations for rape claims and increasing protections against sexual harassment in the workplace. Some related initiatives have been passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed into law by the governor.

Moore is a leader of the Time’s Up movement fighting sexual harassment and promoting equality in the work place. She won the 2015 Oscar for best actress for her performance in “Still Alice.”

